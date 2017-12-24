ACI Worldwide (ACIW) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ACI Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ACI Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67 ACI Worldwide Competitors 717 4567 7216 172 2.54

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 9.56%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Worldwide and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.01 billion $129.53 million 68.03 ACI Worldwide Competitors $2.85 billion $296.03 million 350.19

ACI Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACI Worldwide. ACI Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 3.72% 11.02% 4.55% ACI Worldwide Competitors -21.35% -283.13% -4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc. develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets. The Company’s products are sold and supported through distribution networks covering three geographic regions, including the Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia/Pacific. The Company’s products and services are used by a range of transaction-generating endpoints, including automated teller machines (ATM), retail merchant point-of-sale (POS) terminals, bank branches, corporations and Internet commerce sites. The Company provides payment solutions to financial institutions globally for both retail banking and transaction banking services.

