Acacia Research (ACTG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Acacia Research earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.9397721193139 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

ACTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Acacia Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.30. 174,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,608. Acacia Research has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $218.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/acacia-research-actg-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-17.html.

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.