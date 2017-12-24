Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.85. 740,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 644,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $786.02, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).
