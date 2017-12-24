Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $15.85. 740,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 644,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $786.02, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 2,946.58%. research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 138.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 406.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 206,775 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

