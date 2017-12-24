Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 109,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $391,841,000 after buying an additional 2,231,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 13,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 238,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 70.1% during the first quarter. TFS Capital LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at $56.93 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $99,092.41, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $122,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 96,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $5,430,054.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,429.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,632 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,407 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

