6,774 Shares in General Electric (GE) Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric (GE) opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Electric has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151,760.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.72 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

In other General Electric news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $986,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

