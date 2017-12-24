$317.31 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Corporation (IRBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $317.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.75 million and the lowest is $315.86 million. iRobot posted sales of $212.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $317.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.87 million to $875.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of iRobot (IRBT) opened at $79.52 on Friday. iRobot has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $2,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in iRobot by 50.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in iRobot by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $397,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 64.0% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/317-31-million-in-sales-expected-for-irobot-corporation-irbt-this-quarter.html.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.