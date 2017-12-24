$3.94 Billion in Sales Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce $3.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $12.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The department store operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. J C Penney had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCP shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of J C Penney in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J C Penney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $4.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,010.00, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. J C Penney has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in J C Penney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,625 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 13.9% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 67.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J C Penney during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

