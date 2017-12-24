23,254 Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,871,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,250,843,000 after buying an additional 2,650,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 105,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $268,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE LOW ) opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75,284.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

