1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (FCCY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ:FCCY) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.588312190855 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ FCCY) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 1,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.55, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ)’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NJ) Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

