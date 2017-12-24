15,817 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AutoNation by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 46,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $193,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lance E. Iserman sold 5,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $308,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $254,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $676,747 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation, Inc. ( NYSE AN ) opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,702.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $57.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 16.40%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “15,817 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/15817-shares-in-autonation-inc-an-acquired-by-cubist-systematic-strategies-llc.html.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.