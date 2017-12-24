$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.66 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ BLDR) traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.15. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $256,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,299.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Floyd F. Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,228.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,025 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,936,000 after acquiring an additional 997,132 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $12,170,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $9,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,905,000 after acquiring an additional 563,694 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 41.9% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,633,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 482,228 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

