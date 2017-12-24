$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TD Ameritrade reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

TD Ameritrade (AMTD) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29,410.00, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. BT Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,591,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,260,000 after purchasing an additional 143,923 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,004,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 806,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

