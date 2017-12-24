$0.47 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 554.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ SASR) traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. 126,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $45.64.

WARNING: “$0.47 EPS Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) This Quarter” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/24/0-47-eps-expected-for-sandy-spring-bancorp-inc-sasr-this-quarter.html.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company’s Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.