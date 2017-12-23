Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

“We maintain our HOLD rating following the announcement that Zimmer has named Bryan Hanson, former EVP and President of Medtronic’s Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, as CEO effective immediately. The announcement ends the five-month search for a new leader after former CEO David Dvorak resigned early in the Q3/17. Additionally, interim CEO Dan Florin will remain with the company as CFO. We view the hire positively as it removes the near-term overhang of management uncertainty and adds a seasoned medtech veteran to the management team and board. Additionally, we expect the new CEO to be well received by investors given our recent diligence suggested Mr. Hanson was at the top of investors’ short list of potential candidates.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE ZBH ) opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24,535.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $101.43 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $144,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/zimmer-biomet-zbh-earns-hold-rating-from-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.