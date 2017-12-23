ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ZCL Composites (TSE ZCL) traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 38,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,791. The stock has a market cap of $344.90, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70. ZCL Composites has a 1-year low of C$10.13 and a 1-year high of C$15.47.

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ZCL Composites from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

In other ZCL Composites news, Director Ronald Marvin Bachmeier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,500.00. Also, Director Darcy Morris sold 10,000 shares of ZCL Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $177,225 over the last 90 days.

ZCL Composites Company Profile

ZCL Composites Inc (ZCL) is a Canada-based manufacturer and supplier of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks. The Company also provides custom-engineered aboveground FRP and dual-laminate composite storage tanks, piping and lining systems, and related products and accessories, where corrosion resistance is a high priority.

