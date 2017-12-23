Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. The improvement in carload volumes is encouraging and is expected to aid results going forward. Improvement in operating margin too is a positive. We are also bullish on the company's efforts to reward shareholders dividend payments and buybacks. In line with this objective, the company hiked its quarterly dividend in excess of 9%, earlier this year. Moreover, its board cleared a new share repurchase program worth $800 million. However, declining businesss volumes at the Energy and Agriculture & Minerals units are concerning. Further, adding to its woes are high operating expenses.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Kansas City Southern ( NYSE:KSU ) traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,622. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,246.85, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $205,014.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,058.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $335,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $1,750,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 179.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

