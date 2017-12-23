Zacks Investment Research Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “IAC is a leading media and Internet company. It is organized into four segments: The Match Group, which consists of dating, education and fitness businesses with brands such as Match.com, OkCupid, Tinder, The Princeton Review and DailyBurn; Search & Applications, which includes brands such as About.com, Ask.com, Dictionary.com and Investopedia; Media, which consists of businesses such as Vimeo, Electus, The Daily Beast and CollegeHumor; and eCommerce, which includes HomeAdvisor and ShoeBuy. IAC’s brands and products are among the most recognized in the world reaching users in over 200 countries. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has offices worldwide. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $150.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC ) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.97. 485,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,351. The company has a market cap of $10,411.97, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.36 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 6,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $798,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Levin sold 78,500 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.83, for a total transaction of $10,113,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,676 shares of company stock worth $14,598,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,801,000 after acquiring an additional 149,182 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,383,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,812,000 after acquiring an additional 208,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,074,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) is a media and Internet company. The Company’s brands include HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, Dictionary.com and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Tinder, PlentyOfFish and OkCupid. Its segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, Video, Applications and Publishing. Match Group includes the dating and non-dating businesses of Match Group, Inc HomeAdvisor is a home services digital marketplace that helps connect consumers with home professionals in North America, as well as in France, the Netherlands and Italy under various brands.

