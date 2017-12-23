Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Dougherty & Co raised PGT Innovations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 363,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,789. The firm has a market cap of $816.92, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 41,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $650,315.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 28,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, formerly PGT, Inc, is a manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors. The Company’s brands include CGI, PGT Windows + Doors and WinDoor. CGI serves residential and commercial markets in both new and existing construction. CGI manufacturing and delivery facilities are based in Miami, Florida.

