Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Alcentra Capital posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Alcentra Capital had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

ABDC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Alcentra Capital in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rowe lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS lowered shares of Alcentra Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 108,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,946. Alcentra Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $121.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,719.46%.

Alcentra Capital announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcentra Capital news, Director Steven H. Reiff acquired 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,246 shares in the company, valued at $254,828.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Echausse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $83,956 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABDC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 34.7% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 610,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 157,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alcentra Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcentra Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

