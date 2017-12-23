Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) will report sales of $321.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.12 million and the highest is $322.21 million. ACI Worldwide reported sales of $342.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will report full-year sales of $321.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACI Worldwide.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ ACIW ) opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,673.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Scotto, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $689,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Mcgroddy sold 90,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $2,016,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,069,200. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 127.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 34,050 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 706,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

