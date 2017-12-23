Zacks: Analysts Set $22.00 Target Price for HRG Group Inc (HRG)

HRG Group Inc (NYSE:HRG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HRG Group an industry rank of 217 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HRG Group (NYSE HRG) traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,752. HRG Group has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3,512.94, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HRG Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HRG Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HRG Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of HRG Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HRG Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd.

