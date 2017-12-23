Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc (XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Shares of Xylem (XYL) traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,196. The company has a market capitalization of $12,140.00, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Xylem has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 37,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $2,497,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 38,070 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $2,505,386.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,837.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,097,757 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

