Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.71 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE LXP) opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,351.09, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 86.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 53.7% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

