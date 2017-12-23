Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.36 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 18,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $551,561.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $330,241.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,468. The company has a market cap of $2,998.63, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

