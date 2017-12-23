Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.7% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 68,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE ABBV) opened at $98.21 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $155,508.25, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 153.80%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $589,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $8,569,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,375 shares of company stock worth $47,827,450 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

