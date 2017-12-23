Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $120.87 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $20,118.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Burwell acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $1,266,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,295 shares of company stock valued at $169,929,844. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-53.html.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.