William P. Reid Sells 4,647 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (EME) Stock

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Director William P. Reid sold 4,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $385,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) opened at $82.53 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $59.76 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4,919.19, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.27. Emcor Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

