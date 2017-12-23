Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 3,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $219,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE SLB) opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93,420.00, a P/E ratio of 172.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.82%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

