Westlake Chemical’s (WLK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WLK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE WLK) opened at $104.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $13,366.49, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $2,358,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,209,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $635,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,122 shares of company stock worth $27,721,443. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 162.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth $210,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

