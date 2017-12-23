Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Gas Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 56,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 58.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,140.00, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.01 million. Western Gas Partners had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Gas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Gas Partners from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Western Gas Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Western Gas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Gas Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that acquires, owns, develops and operates midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in the United States.

