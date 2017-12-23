Wendys (WEN) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Wendys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Wendys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wendys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of Wendys (WEN) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Wendys has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $3,959.92, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Wendys news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $54,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Weisberg purchased 10,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,910.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,448,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,208,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 817,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Wendys by 1,466.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 803,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,860,000 after buying an additional 752,454 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 1,023.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 728,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/wendys-wen-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Wendys

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.