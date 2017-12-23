Wendys Co (WEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wendys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $15.75 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Wendys ( WEN ) opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,015.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Wendys has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $54,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Weisberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 199,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,910.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Wendys by 24.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 309,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 60,061 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,960,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,620,000 after purchasing an additional 329,659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 626,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 59,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

