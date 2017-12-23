Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 36,837 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KRC. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp ( NYSE KRC ) opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,240.00, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 36,837 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/wells-fargo-company-mn-acquires-36837-shares-of-kilroy-realty-corp-krc.html.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.