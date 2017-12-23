Wedbush Weighs in on Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s Q3 2018 Earnings (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Buckingham Research set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $79.26. 317,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,624. The stock has a market cap of $2,531.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $335.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

