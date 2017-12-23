Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to announce sales of $124.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.05 million and the lowest is $124.90 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $115.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $124.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $515.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $560.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $559.60 million to $561.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.46 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.60. 235,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,020.31, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 88.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through a federally insured national bank subsidiary, Washington Federal, National Association (the Bank). The business of the Bank consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans of various types, including first lien mortgages on single-family dwellings, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, loans on multi-family, commercial real estate and other income producing properties, home equity loans and business loans.

