Walt Disney (DIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Vetr upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Walt Disney (DIS) traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $165,152.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $116.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

