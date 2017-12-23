Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.18

News stories about Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.772672131558 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE IGD) opened at $7.91 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $763.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a portfolio of global common stocks that have a history of attractive dividend yields and employing an option strategy of writing call options on a portion of the equity portfolio.

