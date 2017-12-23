Voya Financial (VOYA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of Voya Financial (VOYA) traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $51.14. 3,384,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,413. The stock has a market cap of $9,359.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,350,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,271,000 after purchasing an additional 125,764 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,647,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,475,000 after purchasing an additional 233,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,921,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,435,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,727,000 after purchasing an additional 323,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,655,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

