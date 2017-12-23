Voya Financial (VOYA) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VOYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE VOYA) opened at $51.14 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8,417.55, a P/E ratio of -28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.39). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $226.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 87.9% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 410,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $5,573,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 34.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 956.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 369,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 334,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions.

