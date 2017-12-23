Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a report published on Friday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $141.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Vetr upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Visa from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.02.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa (V) traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,772. Visa has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232,873.19, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Visa’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $5,649,129.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,661,119.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $240,545.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,005.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,068 shares of company stock worth $6,597,262 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 1,244,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,634,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/visas-v-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.