Vipshop (VIPS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vipshop earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.097678111892 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Vipshop (NYSE VIPS) traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.10. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Vipshop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

