Vipshop (VIPS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vipshop earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.097678111892 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:
- Tencent, JD.com and Vipshop decide to cooperate (fibre2fashion.com)
- Switching Stock- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – The Stock Street (press release) (thestreetpoint.com)
- Facts About In Play Stocks: Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) – Alpha Beta Stock (alphabetastock.com)
- Rope in Stock- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) a Catalog & Mail Order Houses Company – The Stock Street (press release) (thestreetpoint.com)
- Analytics for Quant Score Make Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) a Sell – Investorplace.com (investorplace.com)
Vipshop (NYSE VIPS) traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 2.10. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.