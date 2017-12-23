Valvoline (VVV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV ) opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,864.25, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 137.91% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 4,294 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $104,473.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 3,800 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $93,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,119.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,915,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761,975 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,964,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,969,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc (Valvoline) is engaged in the production and distribution of automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes and International. The Core North America segment sells Valvoline, and other branded and private label products in the United States and Canada to both consumers performing their own automotive maintenance, referred to as Do-It-Yourself (DIY) consumers, as well as, to installer customers using Valvoline products to service vehicles owned by Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) consumers.

