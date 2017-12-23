ValuEngine Upgrades Top Image Systems (TISA) to Sell

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Top Image Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Top Image Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Top Image Systems (NASDAQ TISA) opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.18. Top Image Systems has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Top Image Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Top Image Systems worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Top Image Systems

Top Image Systems Ltd. (TIS) is a developer and marketer of intelligent content capture and workflow automation solutions for managing and validating incoming content in any format from any source. The Company’s solutions deliver digital content to the people and applications that drive an enterprise by using advanced network, mobile and cloud technologies.

