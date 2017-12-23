ValuEngine Downgrades GNC (GNC) to Buy

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on GNC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GNC in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GNC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Get GNC alerts:

GNC (NYSE:GNC) opened at $3.72 on Thursday. GNC has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.11, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). GNC had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 133.37%. The company had revenue of $609.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that GNC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GNC news, EVP Tim Mantel purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GNC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GNC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GNC by 13.1% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 14,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of GNC by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 23,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GNC by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades GNC (GNC) to Buy” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/23/valuengine-downgrades-gnc-gnc-to-buy.html.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, which include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink and other general merchandise. The Company’s operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.