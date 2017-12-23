Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) and Excel Trust (EXL) Critical Survey

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) and Excel Trust (NYSE:EXL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Excel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $123.56 million 6.72 $52.93 million $0.90 23.43 Excel Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.26 60.92

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Excel Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excel Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Excel Trust does not pay a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Excel Trust has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excel Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Excel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 0 0 2.00 Excel Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than Excel Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Excel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 42.95% 13.19% 5.38% Excel Trust 9.45% 0.65% 0.88%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Excel Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments. Its primary business is the ownership of real estate investments with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York. As of October 31, 2016, the Company’s properties consisted principally of neighborhood and community shopping centers and seven office buildings. As of March 30, 2017, the Company owned or had equity interests in 80 properties, including neighborhood and community shopping centers, office buildings, single tenant retail or restaurant properties and office/retail mixed-use properties located in four states throughout the United States.

About Excel Trust

Excel Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a vertically integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate firm with the principal objective of acquiring, financing, developing, leasing, owning and managing community and power centers, grocery anchored neighborhood centers and freestanding retail properties. It operates through three segments: retail properties, multi-family properties and office properties. It owns approximately 38 consolidated retail operating properties with a total of approximately 7.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The multi-family segment consists of apartment units at one retail property, West Broad Village, which is located in Richmond, Virginia. The office segment consists of two properties, Excel Centre, a portion of which is utilized as its headquarters, and the Promenade Corporate Center. These office properties total approximately 338,339 square feet of GLA.

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.