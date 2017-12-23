United Fire Group (UFCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill upgraded United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of United Fire Group (UFCS) traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1,127.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.70. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.49%.

United Fire Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,240,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other United Fire Group news, insider Michael T. Wilkins sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $178,142.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Noyce sold 1,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $63,914.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,100.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,481 shares of company stock valued at $548,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

