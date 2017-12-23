Unifirst (UNF) and Vectrus (VEC) Critical Survey

Unifirst (NYSE: UNF) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Unifirst alerts:

Unifirst pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vectrus does not pay a dividend. Unifirst pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Unifirst and Vectrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unifirst 4.40% 7.53% 6.06% Vectrus 2.02% 17.25% 4.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Unifirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Unifirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Vectrus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Unifirst has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectrus has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unifirst and Vectrus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unifirst $1.59 billion 2.12 $70.19 million $3.43 48.56 Vectrus $1.19 billion 0.30 $23.65 million $1.81 17.96

Unifirst has higher revenue and earnings than Vectrus. Vectrus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unifirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unifirst and Vectrus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unifirst 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vectrus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unifirst presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Vectrus has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Vectrus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vectrus is more favorable than Unifirst.

Summary

Unifirst beats Vectrus on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It operates in six segments: the US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (Specialty Garments), First Aid and Corporate. The Company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products and other non-garment items, and provides restroom and cleaning supplies and first aid cabinet services, and other safety supplies. It also decontaminates and cleans work clothes, which has been exposed to radioactive materials and service special cleanroom protective wear and facilities.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The Company offers services, including infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication. Its infrastructure asset management services support the United States Army, Air Force and Navy, and include infrastructure services, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, civil engineering, air base maintenance and operations, communications, emergency services, transportation, and life support activities at various global military installations. Its logistics and supply chain management services support and maintain the vehicle and equipment stocks of the United States Army and Marine Corps. Its information technology and network communication services consist of sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation and life cycle management of information technology systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.