Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.36% of Ultra Clean worth $86,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 50.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ UCTT) opened at $21.91 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Deborah E. Hayward sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $450,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,080.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,160. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

