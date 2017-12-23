UBS Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) a GBX 2,675 Price Target

UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($36.00) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,520 ($33.92) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($35.67) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($25.57) to GBX 2,000 ($26.92) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,450 ($32.97) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,582.11 ($34.75).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON RDSB) opened at GBX 2,471.50 ($33.26) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($27.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,580.53 ($34.73). The company has a market cap of $230,470.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,267.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

