U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. UBS lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ) opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90,043.98, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

